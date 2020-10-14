Sabyasachi Mukherjee Creates Unique Uniforms For Girls Of A Jaisalmer School; See Pics

Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee recently collaborated with Citta organization to create uniforms for the students of Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls school in Jaisalmer. He released an official statement revealing how the initiative aims at providing education and opportunities to young girls.

Sabyasachi also released images showcasing the blue-maroon Ajrakh uniforms which have been specially created for the noble cause. Internet users have been quite impressed with the move and have been flooding the comments section of the announcement with encouraging messages.

Sabyasachi creates uniforms for a Jaisalmer school

The official Instagram handle of Sabyasachi recently released a statement updating fans on their latest project which is related to a noble cause. In the statement, Sabyasachi Mukherjee spoke about how he has always believed in the power of education and the effects it can have on an individual and the society. He stated that girls’ education has been a very close concept to him as there is a wide range of restrictions and other factors attached to it.

The statement says that Sabyasachi was approached by Michael Daube, who is linked with the Citta organisation. The team has been thrilled to work on the project as it brings immense joy and opportunity to many. Sabyasachi also officially thanked Citta for the opportunity and was delighted to announce details about this project.

Speaking about the uniforms created for the girls of Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls school of Jaisalmer, Sabyasachi stated that the outfit has been created out of Ajrakh textile, which originates in the same region. The designs are created with a bunch of natural dyes, using a unique traditional technique with block printing.

Sabyasachi wanted to keep the uniforms related to the region’s craft heritage as it would help the young students learn about the power and beauty of this craft. It would also promote a sense of community and connection amongst the people. Have a look at the post on Sabyasachi’s Instagram here.

The uniform has been made out of blue and maroon cloths, creating a lovely combination. The outfit has three-fourth sleeves and has been given buttons in the front along with pockets on either side. The bottoms have been kept cropped with an elastic waist for comfort and beauty. Have a look.

Read Sanjay Dutt's 'KGF 2' Look, Bhumi Pednekar Called Out By Diet Sabya For 'sneaky Behaviour'

Also read 'GUTS': Diet Sabya Calls Out Makers Of Nora Fatehi's 'Pachtaoge' For 'stealing' Concept

A number of people have come out in support of Sabyasachi and this heartfelt initiative. A lot of people have spoken highly of the innovative idea and the impact that it will have on the young girls of Jaisalmer. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

Read 'Gabriella Demetriades Copies A '99-dollar Bag' & Sells For Rs 12,800', Claims Diet Sabya

Also read Nikki Tamboli Called Out By Diet Sabya For A 'bad Copy' Of Kendall Jenner's Outfit, See

Image Courtesy: Sabyasachi Mukherjee Instagram