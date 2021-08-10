Sabyasachi X H&M Launch Date Out, Designer To Introduce Saris To Global Fashion Brand

More than a year after its announcement, the Sabyasachi X H&M collection is all set to hit the stores on August 12. Confirming the news on his Instagram, Sabyasachi Mukherjee announced that his collaboration with the global brand was ready to be launched in 18 countries and across 48 markets globally. The countries where the Sabyasachi collection will arrive include- India, USA, South Africa, Great Britain, Austria, Mexico, Japan, Sweden, Philippines, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, Spain, Portugal, and Belgium.

Sabyasachi X H&M collection to feature saris

The Sabyasachi X H&M collaboration has been described as a 'distinctly modern take on Boho chic'. According to the designer, with the H&M collection, his aim is to bring finesse and craft to the collection’s ready-to-wear silhouette. A highly-anticipated aspect of the collection is the modern take on classic Sabyasachi saris. It has been reported that Sabyasachi saris will also be a part of the H&M collection but with a slight twist.

In an interview with The Hindu, Sabyasachi has said that the H&M sari would only be available in Indian stores and has been created especially for an Indian consumer who loves the Sabyasachi sari but finds it unaffordable. He has suggested pairing it with pyjamas and a T-shirt from the collection. Another interesting aspect of the collection is that a large part of the production- almost 90%- has been done in India.

The highly awaited collaboration between the Indian designer and the global clothing retail was first announced in January 2020 as Sabyasachi Mukherjee celebrated the 20th anniversary of his brand. The ace designer took to Instagram and shared a video where he talked about his upcoming collaboration with H&M and posted a glimpse of the Boho-chic collection. In the video, Sabyasachi Mukherjee can be seen bringing together Indian fabrics and his Bengal tiger logo with his first ready-to-wear collection. It was then announced that the designer would roll out the collection on April 16, 2020, however, the launch was delayed.

The ‘Wanderlust’ collection will hit select stores of H&M on August 12 as well as online on hm.com and Myntra.