Saffron: Here Are Some Of The Benefits Of Saffron

Saffron is one of the most expensive spices in the world. This is because of its labour-intensive harvesting method. The stigmas of the flower have to be handpicked, cut from the style, then carefully laid on a sieve, and cured over heat to deepen the flavour. This is why it is expensive. Saffron is a member of the lily family. Apart from being one of the most expensive spices in the world, there are many benefits of saffron. Let’s take a look at some of them.

Saffron and its antioxidant properties

Saffron originated in Greece, where it was revered for its medicinal properties. People would eat saffron to enhance libido, boost mood, and improve memory. Saffron is a good source of antioxidants. This means that it can protect your cells from free radicals and oxidative stress. Saffron also has a distinct taste and aroma, making it a helpful commodity to relieve stress and improve the mood. Also, kaempferol is found in saffron flower petals. This compound has been linked to health benefits, such as reduced inflammation, anti-cancer properties, and antidepressant activity.

Studies have also shown that the saffron extract crocin is useful in the treatment of age-related mental impairment. Saffron is high in antioxidants, making it able to fight the free radicals. Free radicals also link to diseases like cancer. Other benefits of saffron include improved eyesight. Saffron is also known to reduce blood sugar levels. Saffron’s antioxidant properties may improve cognition in adults with Alzheimer's disease.

Add saffron to your diet

In small amounts or doses, saffron provides a rich taste and aroma. Saffron is an excellent replacement for synthetic food additives. You can also add this spice to your diet. For example, marinating fish with small amounts of saffron adds a rich taste to your food. Although saffron is usually safe with no risks, you need to make sure that you are using it in a proper amount or dosage. Furthermore, speak to your doctor before taking saffron in supplement form.

