Salon Style Nails Can Be Achieved By Following These Steps During The Lockdown

It is not a hidden fact that nails are equally important as ones' skin or hair when it comes to nurturing or beautifying. Keeping the nails in shape not only gives it an elegant look but it also proves to be fruitful for the hands. However, with the ongoing lockdown, it may be a little difficult to get the ideal salon-style nails at home. But tending to your nails is equally important during the lockdown which also requires a certain level of precision. There are some feasible steps that may enable you to achieve salon style nails at home.

DIY Manicures that may get you salon style nails at home during the lockdown

Renowned celebrity nail technician Michelle Humphrey recently revealed to an esteemed publication about the DIY manicures which may get one, salon style nails during the lockdown. According to her, one should start the process by cutting as well as filing their nails to get the desired shape. The next step is to thoroughly buff the nail plate after which it should be wiped with cotton with an acetone nail-paint remover base. According to Michelle, the buffing process is necessary to remove the excess dust and oil from the nails.

It is very important to apply two coats of the nail paint while attempting DIY manicures during the lockdown

According to Michelle, it is extremely important to use a base coat of nail paint before starting to paint the nails as it tends to settle the colour down and prevents the chipping of the nails. It also gives a salon style nails effortlessly. It is very important to paint the nails with two coats as a finishing touch by trying to cover all the parts of the nail plate. Along with that, care also has to be taken of not letting the nail paint touch the skin. It is also advisable to apply a coating of oil or a drying spray when the paint is all dried up. It gives a beautiful look to the hands along with giving salon style nails at home.

