Sandalwood Oil Benefits That Will Make You Take Up The Regular Sandalwood Oil Massages

Sandalwood oil is a kind of essential oil which helps your body in various ways. It is rich in aromatic compounds which have been proven great for the health of a person. It is actively used as an ingredient in perfumes, soaps, and cosmetics for the soothing and long-lasting fragrance that it has. It is also used in various religious and spiritual ceremonies as its fragrance is considered sacred by many.

Sandalwood oil benefits

Sandalwood, if used in the right quantity is a great catalyst for your mind. It will help in various ways to calm and keep your mind off unnecessary stress. According to various studies done across the globe, there are three main benefits of sandalwood oil. Have a look at the list here.

1. Anxiety

Anxiety is an issue that needs to be tended to at the right time. If it not controlled, it later leads to issues like depression and panic attacks. According to a study conducted to understand the effects of sandalwood oil, people could be seen getting relieved of stress and anxiety. When they were given an aromatic massage twice a week, their body seemed to get more relaxed with time.

2. Insomnia

Light insomnia is something that is taken very lightly by the people. However, if not tended to, insomnia can seriously affect your mental health and eventually your performance in career and personal life. According to a research that was held in the year 2007, sandalwood oil was proven to be a mild sedative which ensures that the person sleeps well at night. If you make it a habit to massage regularly, it will help your body and mind relax.

3. Mental alertness

Even though sandalwood oil has the ability to keep your mind calm and composed, it has the ability to keep your mind alert. According to a study, the oil, when massaged, tends to increase the blood oxygen saturation, regulate blood pressure and breathing rate in the human body.

Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice. In case of better advisory, kindly check with your dermatologist before following any measures. There could be different results for different individuals.

