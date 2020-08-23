Saree Styles: Take Cues From These Celebs On How To Accessories Your Sari Look

The Indian movie industry is not only full of talented people but also the fashion statements made by them are recognized worldwide. Apart from western clothing, the actors have now started to give major goals for ethnic outfits too. Here are cues to take from Indian actors as to how one can style a saree. Read ahead to know about different saree styles.

Actors giving cues on how to style a saree

Samantha Akkineni’s choker style

Samantha Akkineni is a very popular name in the South movie industry. Recently, the actor was spotted posting pictures of herself where she has worn a saree with a heavy golden colour choker. She has worn a sleeveless baby blue colour saree. The saree has golden and baby blue colour print all over it and a thick embroidered border.

The actor has given her wavy hair a side partition and tied her hair in a bun at the back of her head. As for accessories, Samantha Akkineni has worn gold earrings and a heavy gold choker with the saree, to enhance her outfit even more. Samantha Akkineni has applied nude shade makeup.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s balloon sleeves

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is very well-known in Bollywood and is considered to be the fashion icon of the industry. In this picture, Sonam has experimented with her saree look and has fans drooling over her outfit, as usual. She can be seen wearing a plain white colour saree. But, the sleeves of her plain white colour blouse are full and balloon style, and that is what is making the actor’s look stand out.

She has given her wavy hair a side partition and tied her hair in a bun at the back of her head, and has worn silver colour heels. As for accessories, she has worn diamond-studded and green stones set of neck-piece and earrings. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has opted for nude shade makeup and perfectly winged eyeliner.

Anushka Sharma’s huge earrings look

Anushka Sharma is considered to be an all-rounder in the Bollywood industry. From being an actor to a producer to a fashionista, she has covered it all. In these pictures, Anushka Sharma is seen posing in simple floral saree and has still managed to look different and unique. The actor has worn a sleeveless baby green colour blouse, under a green colour saree with multicolour floral print all over it.

Her saree is very sober and plain and has a thin shimmery border. The actor has given her wavy hair a middle partition and has tied them in a bun at the back of her head, giving them a messy look. Anushka Sharma’s outfit has been glorified by the huge and heavy earrings worn by the actor. Anushka Sharma has chosen an all nude shade makeup with extra shimmer.

