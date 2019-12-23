Sari With Belt Is All About Blending Tradition With Modernity

Sari is one of the major traditional outfits in Indian culture and it has long been persevered with. An elegant sari is said to to be an elegant collection. But, with a changing fashion, the styles of draping sari has also have changed. One such fashion is combining sari with a belt. Here we have listed some of the ways to wear saree using different types of belts.

Corsets

There is no such rule that corsets are only meant for western wear. Corsets with a sari, add glamour and gives a new look to your outfit. Corsets define the waist and give a unique shape to the sari look. Corset belts are wide belts that you can use to create a belt sari look.

Fabric Saree Belt

Many of the Bollywood actors have tried fabric belts with their sarees. It simply looks elegant and classy. Fabric belts match with your saree perfectly. It can be a fabric strip of your sari, border or a similar print that you can turn into a belt for sari.

Jacket+Belt

For a functional occasion when you need a sari to look multitask, jacket combined with belt is the perfect combination. These looks go well with ethnic and formal wear. One can take inspiration from Karisma Kapoor, Kajol Devgn or Regina Cassandra for these looks. Mix and match the prints of your sari with the jacket and the belt is a perfect a chic look.

Leather Belt

A leather belt one such versatile style which every woman can add in their wardrobe. From dresses to maxis one can simply add minor and finishing details with a leather belt. Also, when leather belts are paired with a sari, it looks extremely chic.

Metallic Saree Belt

For any party occasions, a metallic belt with sari is a safe and go-to look. One can pick a golden, pink, bronze or silver metallic belt to give an all-new look to your saree. Many actors have shown us how even simple saree looks may be hitched to a party-ready when you add a metallic belt in it. (Note: All images are from Instagram)

