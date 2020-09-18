Sharbari Datta: The 'accidental' Fashion Designer Who Revolutionised Men's Fashion Trends

Sharbari Datta was the daughter of Bengali poet Ajit Dutta. She showed her prowess in fashion designing after passing from the college and made her mark in designing men's ethnic wear. Her label titled Shunyaa became popular for her unique blend of ethnicity with modernity in fabric and vibrancy in colour, changing the notion that men don't have many sartorial choices.

In her interview with Rajya Sabha TV, Sharbari shared that her first exhibition was executed in the year 1991. In the same interaction, Sharbari spoke about the environment she grew in. She said there were a lot of discussions based on finances, literature, art and music; which took place at her place and she unconsciously inclined to that kind of thing. More so, she remarked there was no fashion design background or any inclination in the beginning. Sharbari believed she 'accidentally' became a fashion designer.

Datta's brand Shunyaa has its outlets in Kolkata. She involved herself in women's wear and was a known face in fashion shows organised in the city. She always had a philosophy of fashion. "I pitied men their dull wardrobes. The west has enslaved us to notions of masculine dress codes which, we forget, have only a short history, dating after the Industrial Revolution" read a quote on her website.

Shabari further expressed how it had something else, too. Datta believed fashion trends move both in a linear direction and in a circular manner.

Shunyaa by Sharbari Datta

Shunyaa Sharbari Datta's official Instagram page gives a peek into her designs. Actor Dibyojyoti Dutta, Dil Bechara actor, Saswata Chatterjee, Neel Bhattacharya and many stars have pulled off Sharbari's designed outfits.

Sharbari Datta's death

Sharbari Datta passed away at the age of 63, at her residence in Kolkata. She breathed her last following a stroke, her family said. Sharbari was found dead in the washroom of her home at Broad Street, Thursday evening, September 17, 2020. The news of her death sent shockwaves in the country. "This is absolutely shocking to hear... Sharbari Di is no more with us. Truly the end of an era" wrote Saswata Chatterjee on Instagram as he paid his last tribute to the designer. Shabari Datta is survived by her son Amalin Datta, who is also a designer.

On Shunyaa Sharbari Datta's Instagram page, Shabari's family and team released a statement which read, "With heavy heart we would like to inform you all, our beloved Sharbari Di is no more with us. Remembering her gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts. May she rest in peace."

