Shaving Vs Waxing Vs Threading; Which One Should You Pick To Remove Facial Hair?

It is often difficult to choose between shaving, waxing and threading, to remove facial hair. Every skin type needs different care. Read on to know, which method could suit your skin best.

Shaving vs Waxing vs threading

Shaving

Women are used to shaving their legs and underarms. Face shaving is becoming popular as a way to exfoliate facial skin and make it smooth and soft. Shaving your facial hair can help to open your pores, so, it can absorb skincare products effectively. Generally, the skin stays soft for several weeks after facial shave. It is believed that beyond removing any unsightly moustache above the lips, facial shaving can improve the texture of the skin as it can slough off dead skin cells while taking off facial hairs. If you have oily skin, the shaving method could be a good alternative for facial hair removal.

Waxing

Waxing helps to remove a large body of unwanted hair at once. It’s a low-cost procedure that can be done by at a salon or at home using the various waxing materials available in the market. The results of waxing are long-lasting as the procedure plucks a hair from the root. After taking a patch test to check for an allergy, waxing at home can be safe. The pain differs based on skin sensitivity, pain tolerance, the amount of hair in the area and the areas of the face. Waxing is best for sensitive and dry skin types.

Threading

It is believed that threading is the ancient Middle Eastern and South Asian practice of hair removal using thread. Many beauty influencers have also called it simple, relatively painless, and a natural alternative to waxing. Though the complete threading process takes around 15 minutes, it may differ for other parts of the body. Plus, threading gives a precise finish. The Brow threading expert said in an interview that this pocket-friendly procedure is one of the gentlest forms of Hair Removal.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various online media reports. Before opting for any, taking a patch test is recommended. Also, the result may differ according to the skin type.)