Shloka Ambani Picks Up Litter Dropped By Her Son At Private Event In Mumbai; Wins Heart On Internet

Shloka Ambani: Shloka Ambani, the daughter-in-law of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was recently spotted arriving at the 78th birthday bash of Radhir Kapoor along with her children, Prith and Veda.

As Shloka Ambani arrived, what won the hearts of netizens was her act of picking up litter dropped by her son. The internet quickly noticed Shloka Ambani's action in a now-viral video shared on Instagram, showering her with praise.

One may argue that everyone picks up litter, but it just feels heartwarming to see a daughter-in-law of one of India's richest families, who could easily have someone to do everything for her, taking responsibility herself.

Many fans and internet users praised her, relating to her sense of duty and self-discipline.

Decoding Shloka Ambani's basic style for the 78th birthday bash of Radhir Kapoor