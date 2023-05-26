Shraddha Lad Talks The Language Of Confidence With Her Fashion Flare

It's often said that our outfits reflect who we are. As such, Shraddha Lad, a fashion blogger, and influencer, is well aware of this. Her mission is to show the world what confidence looks like in clothes through her Instagram account. She is building her own identity and feeling powerful within herself. Moreover, all of her charisma and spirit can be seen through her outfits.

Whether it's classy traditional or snazzy western, Shraddha knows to ace all the styles. Recently, we saw her doing an Indo-Western look in Jaisalmer. She wore a printed lehenga skirt with a black crop top and looked like a complete bombshell.

Speaking of her style sense, the content creator likes to keep her wardrobe vibrant and playful. From her recent travel stories to Italy, we can ascertain her love for bright colours. Her palette includes hues of cheerful pinks, cool blues, sometimes white, and other times multicolor. Moreover, Shraddha wears an outfit that complements her body and enhances her curves.

The fashion head considers confidence an accessory that one should never take off. She says, "Fashion has helped me comprehend and evolve my own identity. It helps me express my feelings, my moods, and my thoughts robustly. I believe that being confident about yourself and your outfits can change the entire game, and you should try it for yourself. Your fashion sense is a form of expression for yourself."

Shraddha Lad is a fashion influencer who also adores travelling. She wears designer clothing and loves exploring new places around the world. She started her journey as a model and is still achieving many feats in that sphere.

She has worked as a freelance model with eminent fashion labels like Blackmoor Couturier, Amayra Couture, Anhaya, etc. She has also been a muse at Kajol R Paswwan Makeup Academy. Shraddha has many brand shoots in the pipeline, and we wish her good luck with them. We hope that she keeps steering our way with her fashionableness.