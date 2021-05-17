'Slash Jeans' Are The New Trend In Fashion World, Netizens Churn Out Hilarious Memes

A user on Twitter has shared pictures of another style of jeans and the tweet has got varied reactions from netizens. The slashed pair of jeans has been created by a Korean clothing brand LEJE and they have shared the pictures with the models wearing the new style of jeans. The clothing brand began selling ‘Slash jeans’ for $375 on their social media page. Over the years, the jeans have gone through many changes from flares, to a baggy style in the early 2000s to the ripped jeans which are popular in the present time. Now, this new style of Jeans being sold by LEJE has reminded many users on the internet of the Fruit ninja mobile game.

Slashed jeans in the market

The image shared by a user on Twitter shows the models wearing jeans that are slashed in the middle and other levels. The jeans are termed by the designer brand as Slash or L jeans. The tweet contains two pictures that showcase the new kind of jeans. Take a look at the post.

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has gathered more than 31K likes and 3404 retweets. People took to the microblogging site to share their views about the new trend of jeans. One user commented, "Looking like bad photoshop In reality." Another individual commented, "The whole thing is pointless since it has a jean under it and you can clearly see it, it's just like those country clothes with the stripes falling off. "That seems less "stylish" and more "ruined". Those things wouldn't last a week in common usage before they got ripped apart by snagging on things." Check out some user reactions.

Fruit ninja 2: the fruit strikes back — manias42 (@Manias421) May 16, 2021

That seems less "stylish" and more "ruined". Those things wouldn't last a week in common usage before they got ripped apart by snagging on things. — Hypno Changer🔞 (@ChangerHypnosis) May 14, 2021

How am i the first to mention Final Destination 2 pic.twitter.com/qAlnHYTrBB — Jack Madden (@CannibalRiot) May 15, 2021

Theese are just horizontal pleats! — The Seasonless (@TheSeasonless) May 14, 2021

Looking like bad photoshop In reality 🤣 — ℒouisVℒos (@EST_MCMXCIV) May 14, 2021

I will never understand what passes for fashion. — Robert Longman 😷 (@rlongman1) May 14, 2021

Meanwhile, a crystal chair bag that debuted the Area brand's runway clearly show is now sold on its website and its unique design has grabbed the attention of social media users. The crystal chair bag has a detachable crossbody chain and is available in silver colour. People can purchase the tiny bag for $895 as per the brand website named Area. The bag is so small and is designed in such a way that a person cannot keep anything in the bag. Take a look.

IMAGE: _gastt/Twitter