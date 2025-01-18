Sonam Kapoor Gives Lesson On Winter Outfit Layering As She Arrives At Airport; Rocks Striped Brown Co-Ord Set

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja may not have garnered the same fame as her father, Anil Kapoor, or other members of her family in the film, but her presence in the fashion industry is an A-game.

Captivating fans from red carpets to festivals and family gatherings with her fashion choices, Sonam has carved out a strong presence in the fashion industry. This led to her appointment as the brand ambassador for Dior in October 2024.

Pad Man star gives a lesson on styling winter outfits

The fashion icon left no stone unturned in nailing a stunning look as she recently arrived at the airport, treating fans to a chic brown ensemble.

If you're someone who doesn't enjoy the winter season, amping up your wardrobe or styling your favorite pieces might feel challenging. But take a cue from Sonam Kapoor’s effortless fashion sense, she shows us how to layer outfits with grace and add a stylish touch to any cold-weather wardrobe.

Uncovering Sonam Kapoor's recent airport look

Sonam wore a striped brown co-ord set, looking both chic and comfortable. The loose-fitting ensemble suited her perfectly, making it breathable and stylish. She gave a fresh spin to the traditional baggy pant hemline, opting for a mid-calf trouser that extended to the ankle and finishing the look with black boots.