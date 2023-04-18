Sonam Kapoor's Pumpkin-shaped LV Handbag Is A Lesson In Luxury Styling

Sonam Kapoor stepped out in style in Mumbai. The actress attended the launch of the Apple store in Mumbai. Sonam's look for the evening comprised of a sombre, formal Junya Watanabe ensemble, made playful with a splash of yellow from a very special Louis Vuitton collaboration.

Sonam's lesson in power dressing



Sonam Kapoor, true to her fashion instinct, provided fashion enthusiasts various angles of her luxury ensemble in photos shared on Instagram. The actress attended the store launch in a Junya Watanabe textured skirt set in fossil grey. Paired with a satin black bodice with an accentuated sweetheart neckline, the midi-length skirt draped around her waist, brushing slightly past her calves, creating an A-line illusion in an otherwise fluid fabric.

The slight slit running up to her knee added a lovely playful touch to a formal silhouette. Paired with the mid-waist skirt, was an oversized double-breasted blazer, mirroring the fabric and texture, making for a strong example in feminine power dressing. The exaggerated lapels led into super-structured straight line shoulders, adding a lift to Sonam's physical stature.

What is interesting about the 'coat' at hand, is Wanabe's creative vision in marrying structure and fluidity. A right-profile shot of Sonam revealed the super-structured shoulders of the coat, draped down her arms in the manner of a shawl. The transition from the structured shoulders to the flowing drape gave the illusions of pleats at the top of her arms, adding more appreciable complexity to Sonam's look.

An ear cuff on one ear and diamond-studded double-rings on the other added an asymmetrical touch of bling to the sombre colour palette. Smoky brown eyes and a slightly brown nude lip, fall right in to theme. Sonam kept her hair up in a carefully-constructed messy bun.

A splash of yellow



The Louis Vuitton x Yayoikusama handbag, may not at first glance fall right into alignment with the tone Sonam's look set. However, the bright splash of yellow and the playful build, added a much-needed exuberant touch, breaking the grey-heavy monotony. Shaped like a pumpkin, the bag bathes in its own aureolin yellow hue with the exclusive Louis Vuitton monogram, dotted symmetrically throughout the pumpkin-shaped bucket bag's perceptive 'slices'. Sonam's luxurious splash of yellow, stands at just upwards of Rs 10 lakh.

Notably, this is not the first time Sonam donned Junya Watanabe. The Japanese designer's work has been flaunted in a few of Sonam's fashion outings previously as well. Needless to say, Sonam is also no stranger to Louis Vuitton either, having modelled for and worn the brand, on several occasions.

