Sonam Kapoor Takes Maternity Fashion Inspiration From Rihanna; Flaunts Bare Baby Bump Look

Ever since Sonam Kapoor has announced her pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja, she has been giving some major maternity fashion goals and her Instagram feed is proof of it. Mommy-to-be has been dominating social media these days for her pregnancy photoshoots. Once again, the Aisha fame actor has become the talk of the town after she bared her baby bump during a London outing with sister Rhea Kapoor, with netizens comparing her maternity styling with that of Barbadian singer Rihanna.

In the recent photos shared by Rhea Kapoor on her sister Sonam Kapoor's birthday, the duo sisters could be seen posing with smiles on the London streets. The Neerja actor stepped out in a crop top and maternity pants teamed up with a jacket, while she chose to not hide her baby bump which was the major highlight of the whole look. Soon after that, netizens started comparing her to Rihanna, stating that Sonam is channelling Rihanna’s vibes with a sheer black outfit.

A netizen, comparing Sonam with the Barbadian singer, took to his Twitter account and tweeted, "Rihanna Lite #HappyBirthdaySonamKapoor #SonamKapoor #rihana," another one wrote, "Sonam Kapoor is new Rihanna." Have a look at it here:

Sonam Kapoor is new Rihanna. — Maleeeks (@itsMaleeeks) June 11, 2022

This is not the first time that Sonam Kapoor has taken inspiration from Rihanna as earlier also she had fashioned similar looks as the Fenty Beauty owner and her maternity photoshoots are proof of it. In one of her Instagram posts, she could be seen wearing a sheer kaftan for her maternity photoshoot and the Veere Di Wedding actor looked gorgeous. The look also drew comparisons with Rihanna as she stepped out for the Dior show in a sheer black dress with a dramatic red lip which looked quite similar to Sonam's recent look.

Earlier, she uploaded a bunch of pictures featuring her in a dazzling off-white attire decked up with pearls. The look also lead to many comparisons as netizens said that it was almost similar to what the Umbrella singer wore during a Fenty Beauty event.

Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy in March

In March, this year, Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja as she shared a couple of mushy pictures on the photo-blogging site. The Padman actor could be seen wearing a black-coloured bodysuit while lying on her husband's lap, while Anand opted for a casual outfit which included a vest and dark-coloured trousers.

Image: Instagram/@rheakapoor/@badgalriri