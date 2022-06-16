Last Updated:

Sonam Kapoor Wears Pink-hued Cape Dress Worth Rs 2.5 Lakh At Her Baby Shower; All About It

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor recently celebrated her baby shower on Wednesday, during which she wore a pink coloured cape gown by Emilia Wickstead worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

Written By
Swati Singh
sonam kapoor

Image: Instagram/@ChandniModha


Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor, who is currently enjoying her third trimester, celebrated her baby shower on Wednesday, glimpses of which were shared by the 37-year-old on her social media space. The pics shared by the Neerja fame actor saw her having a gala time in London with her close friends and family members. For the baby shower, the stunner donned an all-pink ensemble by a famous designer Emilia Wickstead teamed up with minimalistic jewellery.

As many seemed impressed with Sonam's latest maternity dress, here are all the details about the same.

Sonam Kapoor wears a pink, cape dress worth Rs 2.5 lakh 

Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first baby with husband Anand Ahuja, recently hosted a baby shower after returning from their Italian babymoon. From aesthetic decor to fresh colourful flowers, the baby shower had it all. The Khoobsurat actor opted to wear a pink-coloured cape neck Emilia Wickstead gown, which cost around Rs 2.5 lakhs. The floor-length maxi-gown had a cape attacked to it which made the look even more appealing.

Leaving her hair loose, Sonam wore a choker necklace with loop earrings and she looked no less than a stunner. The look was completed with a small red coloured handbag which the soon-to-be mother carried throughout the celebration. For makeup, the actor chose to go for subtle makeup, with bold lips that complemented her look.

As per various pictures shared by the guests as well as Sonam Kapoor & her sister Rhea, it seemed like the dinner was hosted in a garden with a customised menu, napkins, and gifts for each guest. Rhea took to Instagram stories to share a picture of a handwritten menu with her name above it, and wrote, "Such a beautiful baby shower." Not only this but Sonam's name was also printed on the hand-painted tablecloth. The pictures shared by the Kapoor family showed captivating decorations, and a table filled with pies for dessert.

For the baby shower, British Pakistani singer-songwriter, model, and music producer Leo Kalyan was invited as a performer who sang many Bollywood songs at the function. Sharing the pics from the baby shower, the singer wrote, "A spice girl in Bollywood. I just performed at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower. what is life?"

A post shared by Leo Kalyan (@leokalyan)

Image: Instagram/@leokalyan/sonamkapoor

