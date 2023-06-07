Sonnalli Seygall Turns Manish Malhotra Bride In Blush Pink Lehenga And Emerald Jewellery

Sonnalli Seygall's wedding to hotelier and entrepreneur Ashesh Sajnani came as a surprise to everyone. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress tied the knot with Sajnani in a blush-themed day wedding. Pretty in pink, Sonnali tied the knot as a resplendent Manish Malhotra bride with now-husband Ashesh colour-coding her ensemble with matching traditional attire.

Sonnalli Seygall ties the knot in beige-pink

(Sonnalli Seygall was a Manish Malhotra bride for her wedding | Image: Varinder Chawla/Instagram)



Sonnalli's wedding to Ashesh was a stunning affair, characterized by a soft and elegant blush-toned palette. The focal point of the daytime event was Sonnalli's mesmerizing ensemble by Manish Malhotra. She chose a traditional saree silhouette, featuring a full-length sheer blouse and a translucent trailing veil, adding a touch of graceful drama. The saree, blouse, and veil followed a harmonious beige-pink color scheme.

The saree itself was adorned with exquisite hand-embroidered floral motifs, beautifully mirrored on the body of the blouse. The sheer sleeves of the blouse boasted intricate embroidery, revealing glimpses of Sonnalli's skin through delicate panels. The veil, adorned with a delicate cream border, showcased sparse embroidery, allowing the rest of Sonnalli's ensemble to shine through. Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram handle to share photos of the newly-married couple, highlighting Sonnalli's veil as a signature symbol of a "Manish Malhotra bride."

Sonnalli Seygall's embellishments

(Sonnalli's accessories also followed the blush-toned palette | Image: sonnalliseygall/Instagram)



With the subtle marital ensemble following muted tones, Sonnalli added a pop of rich colour with her diamond and emerald set. A petalled maangtikka adorned her centre-parted hair paired with chandelier earrings, a statement ring and a stunning layered neckpiece. The bride's choodas and attached kaleeras also followed the same blush tone palette, completing her look.

Ashesh Sajnani colour-codes with his bride

(Ashesh Sajnani colour-coded with his bride | Image: Twitter)



Groom Ashesh Sajnani too, kept it traditional like his bride Sonnalli, colour coding his ensemble with her. The sherwani set and juttis matched Sonnali's muted embroidery tone for tone. The groom added a pop of colour with his blush pink turban and dusty rose pocket square. An embellished sword, completed the entrepreneur's looks.