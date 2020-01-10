Straight Hair Naturally Using These Easy Tricks Given By Hair Experts

There are days when we love experimenting with our hairstyles and try straightening or curling it. However, the heat which the machines emit can cause serious damage to your hair and can overtime affect your health, too. Hair experts have a solution to this as well, they have given a few ways to straighten your hair naturally, out of which some are mentioned below.

4 simple ways for straight hair naturally

Brush your hair

After a hair wash, do not use a hairdryer to dry your hair, instead, let it air dry. After an interval of every five minutes, keep brushing your hair. Hold a section of your hair and brush it till it straightens out. Experts have even advised an alternate option of brushing it in front of a fan but more vigorously.

Roll your hair

This option might need a little investment. Use large hair rollers i.e the size of a can and roll out each section of wet hair and secure it tightly around your head. Let I dry completely because moisture can cause the hair to curl again.

Hair mask

There are many beauty bloggers and hair experts who have mentioned about a few hair masks you can use to straighten your hair naturally. One of the most recommended hair mask is milk and honey mask. Add a cup of milk along with 1 tbsp of honey and let it soak into your hair and scalp for an hour before your step in the shower. Another option is to add eggs in the milk and squeeze the excess mixture out after 10 minutes. Wrap it with plastic for another 30 minutes, was out and brush dry.

Twist it into a bun

This trick might not work on all hair types but you can still try your luck out. Tie your damp hair into a ponytail and twist it and tie it in a bun. Make a bun and let it dry and then brush your hair.

