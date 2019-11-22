3 Ways To Get Straight Hair Without Using A Straightener

Usage of different tools for straightening hair can damage the hair badly. Having beautiful straight hair is still possible while keeping your hair healthy. Here are a few ways to straighten your hair without a straightener.

Read: Hair Colouring: Disadvantages That One Must Know About Before Doing It

Brush wet hair

This is not a very known fact but yes brushing your wet hair can help in straightening hair. Wash your hair with a fine shampoo, once you are done taking a shower. Make sure your hair is not tangled after the wash. If it is, then detangle it with a brush. After you are all set, take a comb and keep brushing your hair again and again till it is dry. When you keep brushing your hair in one direction when your hair is wet, it stays that way for a day at least.

Read: White Hair: Easy Home Remedies To Reduce Them At A Very Early Stage

Comb and dryer

If you do not have a straightener, it shouldn’t be a problem because you can also use a hairdryer to straighten your hair. You will have to wet your hair before starting the process. You can just shampoo your hair for smoother hair. After you are done with the washing, take a hairdryer and a comb. Part your hair into several partitions and keep brushing each partition while blow-drying your hair. Do not do it together, take one partition and start combing while blow-drying. This definitely helps you get natural-looking straight hair.

Read: Hair Care: Fusio Dose Treatment | Things You Need To Know

Wrap sideways

Make a middle partition and divide your hair from the centre when your hair is wet. Comb the left part all the way to the right side and wrap around the back of your head, covering it with bobby pins. Flip over the left side of the. Flip over the right side to the left section, wrap, and pin the same way. Let it completely dry. You can keep it overnight as well. This method is a bit tough but one of the best way to get straight hair without damaging your hair with a hair straightener.

Read: Onion Hair Oil: Benefits Of Adding The Essential Oil In Your Daily Hair Care Routine