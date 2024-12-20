Take A Cue From These Bollywood Divas For Winter Workwear Fashion

Looking to embrace the sweater-weather in style. Take inspiration from Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt to PeeCee and their stand-out sense to perfect your sense of work-oriented winter dressing. Whether a mix of being fashion-forward and comfort is your go-to style or the latter, we've got you covered.

Priyanka Chopra’s sstatement trench coat

Want to turn heads at the office? Take notes from Priyanka Chopra. The global icon knows how to make an entrance with a sleek turtleneck sweater, paired with a mini skirt, and topped off with a long, muted trench coat. A pair of statement earrings, high heels, and a chic, and an asymmetrical bag further enhanced her boss-lady look.

Kriti Sanon winter workwear inspo in a furry wrap coat. image credit: IG

Kriti Sanon wrap coat

Kriti Sanon's wrap coat look is the one that can keep you warm and professional on days when it feels too lethargic to style. She chose a turtleneck sweater paired with camel colour wide pants and a matching wrap coat. Chic studs, clean hairdo, and boots complement her perfectly.

Deeepika Padukone embraces grandpacore

Deepika Padukone grandpacore take

The Padmavati actress is known for perfecting the art of being a class act, which is visible in her sense of fashion. Deepika Padukone gave work fashion gaols in a grandpacore look, consisting of camel trousers, white shirt and loose sleeveless sweater. This is the perfect and most easy way to create a winter look for the office. She completed her look with pointed stilettos and simple studs.

Alia Bhatt monotone blazer look. Image credit: Pinterest

Alia Bhatt monotone blazer look