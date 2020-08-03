Tea Tree Oil For Skin: Can You Apply Tea Tree Oil Directly On The Skin? Read Here

Tea tree oil is an essential oil that has many skin benefits. It is an alternative to conventional treatments. Tea tree oil can be used to treat conditions and symptoms affecting the skin, nails and hair.

It can also be used as a deodorant, insect repellent. Tee tree oil has tons of benefits that are especially great for skin and hair. The oil is derived from an Australian native plant called Melaleuca alternifolia, which is why it is widely used in Australia.

One often wonders if they could use tea tree oil directly on the skin. However, according to Healthline.com, never use essential oil directly. Before applying, make sure to dilute it first. Also, make sure you don't ingest it. If you are using it for the first time, test it on a small area of the skin, as people with sensitive skin may experience irritation.

How to use tea tree oil on the skin?

Healthline cites that it is important to dilute the oil with a carrier oil, such as olive oil, coconut oil or almond oil. Add 12 drops of carrier oil to every 1 to 2 drops of tea tree oil. Also, be careful when using tea tree oil around your eye area. Exposure may cause redness and irritation. Before using tea tree oil, take a patch test to make sure your skin doesn't react to tea tree oil.

Benefits of tea tree oil on the skin?

Oily skin

According to a study in the Clinmed International Library, the antiseptic properties of tea tree oil can contribute to its ability to fight oily skin. Participants who used sunscreen containing tea tree oil for 30 days have also reported improvements in oiliness.

Itchy Skin

According to Healthline, Tea tree oil's anti-inflammatory properties make it effective for relieving itchy skin irritation. It soothes the skin and can help heal infections that cause itchy skin.

Infections, cuts, and wound-healing

According to The Journal of Traditional and Complementary Medicine, Tea tree oil helps to treat wounds caused by bacteria. In addition to traditional therapy, nine of the 10 people who used tea tree oil reported a drop in healing time relative to conventional therapy alone. Apart from these, Tea Tree oil also has several other benefits that help in hair and scalp treatment, acne, psoriasis, inflammation and much more.

