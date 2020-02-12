The Debate
These Hair Dyes In Pastel Colours Have Set The Internet Ablaze, See Pictures

Fashion

For many who love to experiment with their hair colours, try out these pastel hair dyes that are currently ruling social media. Check out the pictures.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
hair dyes

Hair colouring or hair dyeing is the practice of changing hair colour for either giving a twist to your regular hair colour or just following the on-going fashion trend. There could be another reason too- to cover the grey or white hair that pops out on your scalp. However, now it is the new trend that is followed by many women and interestingly has the internet on fire. 

Try these pastel hair dyes that are ruling Instagram feed

The pastel hair dyes trend is followed by many across the globe. Be it Bollywood celebrities or Hollywood, women have left no stone unturned in giving a new sassy look to their hair. Some have experienced a new look by opting for a pink pastel hair dye, while some have changed the hair colour to red. 

According to many reports, women have hopped onto the bandwagon to try out these new coloured hair dye cues. Here, we have shared many photographs of women who have tried out the new trend. Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Keracolor (@keracolorhair) on

A post shared by Virginia Beach Hairstylist (@cryistalchaos) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vancouver Hair Salon (@jujuhairlounge) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alice & The Hair™️ (@aliceandthehair) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Delta Hair Studio Mascot (@deltahairsyd) on

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

(Image courtesy: Shutterstock)

