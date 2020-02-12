These Hair Dyes In Pastel Colours Have Set The Internet Ablaze, See Pictures

Hair colouring or hair dyeing is the practice of changing hair colour for either giving a twist to your regular hair colour or just following the on-going fashion trend. There could be another reason too- to cover the grey or white hair that pops out on your scalp. However, now it is the new trend that is followed by many women and interestingly has the internet on fire.

Try these pastel hair dyes that are ruling Instagram feed

The pastel hair dyes trend is followed by many across the globe. Be it Bollywood celebrities or Hollywood, women have left no stone unturned in giving a new sassy look to their hair. Some have experienced a new look by opting for a pink pastel hair dye, while some have changed the hair colour to red.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Sued For Posting A Photo With Husband Kanye West On Instagram. Here's Why

According to many reports, women have hopped onto the bandwagon to try out these new coloured hair dye cues. Here, we have shared many photographs of women who have tried out the new trend. Take a look.

Also Read | Barbie Franchise To Diversify Range, Adds Dolls Without Hair And Vitiligo To Lineup

Also Read | Kim Kardashian's best hairdos and hair colour that you can take inspiration from

Also Read | Netizens bemused by 'unprecedented' use of hair dryers and irons to dry Guwahati pitch

(Image courtesy: Shutterstock)