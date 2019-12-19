Things To Do In Lower Parel: Best Spas To Relax At After A Stressful Day

Everyone needs some relaxation and pampering from time to time. One of the best ways to relax and get the feeling of being pampered is to go to a good spa. Mumbai is full of great spas that will not fail to improve your mood. Every corner of Mumbai has good spas that are worth recommending to those who want some stress relief. Here are a few spas in Lower Parel that will certainly pamper you and help you relax.

ReMedi Spa & Beauty Lounge

Close to Lower Parel's railway station, this spa is one that will certainly make you happy. The spa has good service and uses decent products. Reviews for the spa are mostly positive and many praise its ambience and service.

Sparadise Spa

One of the best-reviewed Spas in Lower Parel, Sparadise will definitely make you feel pampered and relaxed. The spa is a little far from the heart of Lower Parel but is still close enough and accessible. The spa is in Atria - The Millennium Mall. Customers who have visited the spa have only good things to say about it. Many praise its ambience and the polite and helpful staff. It is also often touted as one of Mumbai's best spas.

AromaThai DAY SPA

Located in the Palladium, the AromaThai DAY SPA is one of the best Thai themed spas in all of Lower Parel. The therapists in the spa are well-trained professionals who know the best ways to make you feel relaxed. So if you want to unwind at a Thai themed spa in Lower Parel, AromaThai DAY SPA is certainly your best choice.

Jean-Claude Biguine Salon & Spa

Jean-Claude Biguine Salon & Spa is also located inside the Palladium at Lower Parel. The spa is known for its fair and upfront pricing as well as for its stellar services. The ambience and vibe of the spa are more than enough to get you to relax and the therapists in the spa are well trained and experienced.

