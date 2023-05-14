THIS Wedding Gown Encrusted With Crystals Sets Guinness World Record; Here's Why

An elegant wedding gown created by Michela Ferriero has broken the Guinness World Record for the most number of crystals sown on a bridal ensemble. The wedding gown was encrusted with over 50,000 crystals and it debuted in Milan's Si Sposaitalia Collezioni fashion show last month on April 14, 2023. Reportedly, the outfit was made in the time period of four months.

The record-breaking ensemble featured a sweetheart neckline, form-fitting silhouette, and tulle fabric. Not just the attire, but even the gloves worn by the model were bejeweled. GWR stated, "Even the gloves are adorned with crystals to ensure the bridge sparkles with every move." The wedding dress was encrusted with around 50,890 Swarovski crystals. As per the video posted by the Guinness World Records, artisans stitched each crustal into the tulle-based fabric of the dress. The highlight of the wedding outfit was the crystal chains that hung on the back. Reportedly, it took the designers at least 200 working hours to just sew individual crystals on the dress.

Sharing the video, GWR tweeted, "New record: Most crystals on a wedding dress - 50,890 achieved by Michela Ferriero (Italy) 💎.It took over 200 hours to individually sew each Swarovsky diamond onto this amazing dress." The wedding ensemble designed by Michela Ferriero included a lot of dedication and planning. The first step was to find the material and finalising the design. The designer joined hands with several seamstresses and pattern makers who were experts in the field to create the wedding dress. Check the video below:

New record: Most crystals on a wedding dress - 50,890 achieved by Michela Ferriero (Italy) 💎



It took over 200 hours to individually sew each Swarovsky diamond onto this amazing dress 😱 pic.twitter.com/LXys3lfp5l — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 10, 2023

More on Michela Ferriero's record-breaking dress

The wedding outfit was worn by a model named Marche Gelany Cav-alcante. The designer's creations specialise in "luxury and bespoke wedding dresses." Moreover, extra care was given to the base of the garment to support the crystals. The previous record was made by Özden Gelinlik Moda Tasarim.