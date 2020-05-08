Tiny Face Challenge: Here's How You Can Nail This New Trend

During the COVID-19 outbreak, masks have become an extremely essential equipment to fight off the virus. People on social media are using several kinds of masks which are both aesthetic and creative. Several trends are flooding the internet and a new one has emerged amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. It is called the #TinyFaceChallenge and it has garnered a separate fan base.

#TinyFaceChallenge takes internet by storm

People on social media platforms are taking up a new challenge and it is not a culinary or fitness challenge, it is a make-up challenge. Netizens are using masks and make-up to create an optical illusion where one feels that a person has a tiny face. It is not achieved by editing a photo but by actual makeup and some creativity.

How to nail the #tinyfacechallenge

One needs to figure out how to perform this challenge effectively. These are several steps involved. One has to use their make-up kit and draw a new face around your nose. After this, one should draw a fake nose on the nose bridge. After this is done, use a face mask or a turtle neck shirt to cover your real lips and chin. This will make it look as if you have a tiny face, and it is not an illusion.

People on the internet earlier thought that these tiny face photos were photo-shopped or edited. But it was later revealed that it is indeed some good creative work. Here are several examples of the tiny face challenge for those who want to try this out.





Tried doing the #tinyfacechallenge lol how did I do? pic.twitter.com/1LEI6XoWlD — Madam D (@MadamD_) May 7, 2020

This Tiny Face Challenge Is The Perfect Quarantine Makeup #tinyfacechallenge #makeuphttps://t.co/2PjsWV15v3 — Bored Panda (@boredpanda) May 4, 2020

