Here Are Some Tips And Tricks To Get The Indo-western In A Saree

Fashion

Here are few tips and tricks to drape a saree and get the best Indo-western look out of a traditional look. Read on to find out more about saree styling.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
saree

Sarees can be the go-to option to wear for any day or evening occasion. They are rich in colour, variety and easily available. However, if you are bored with the traditional drape, try the indo-western techniques to complete the look. You can bring some fun elements instead of sticking to basics with some fashion tips. Check out them here:

Also Read | Neena Gupta Knows How To Rock Sarees And These Pictures Are Proof

Wear a crop top/ bralette blouse

Choose a contrast blouse in style of crop tops, bralette, or short top instead of a good old blouse. This will give an unconventional look to the entire saree. Do not hold back when it comes to colours, wear anything between black, white or red for lighter colour sarees.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Also Read | Deepika Padukone And Alia Bhatt In Sabyasachi Sarees; Who Donned It Better?

Wear it over a denim pant

Drape a saree over a denim pant instead of the traditional petticoat. Let the hem of the saree start a bit higher so that the denim can be seen clearly. This will give a good indo-western look to the traditional drape. Pro-tip, use brighter denim or pants as the base.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prakrati Rush (@prakratikush) on

Use belts over the saree

Drape the saree over a crop top and denim pants. Try wearing big or oversized belts over the saree. This will bring the look together. Furthermore, add some colour with brighter accessories.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by UK Luxury Wedding Expert (@anishavasanicreates) on

Also Read | Malaika Arora Goes Vintage With Saree, Farah Khan Wants Her To 'dress Like This Every Day'

Wear ankle length boots

Ditch sandals and Indian foot wear. Instead, opt for a boost and sneakers under the drape. You will be comfortable as well as adds a great length of style to the entire look. Pro-tip, a matching boot and belt will do the trick.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aisha Ahmed (@aisharahmed) on

Wear a jacket over the saree

Wear denim or embroidered jacket over the saree. This will give a good indo-western vibe to the entire look. Pro-tip, wear a contrast jacket, For example, white on black or blue on yellow. This will add more depth to the look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swetha Subramanian (@swetha_subramanian92) on

Also Read | 'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Update | February 20: Anshuman Gives Rashmi His Mother's Saree

Published:
