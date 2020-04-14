Wedding Jewellery Recycling Tips: How To Wear Old Jewellery In A New Way; Check It Out

Wedding jewellery is one of the big investments in the wedding which also seems like a necessary evil. One of the reasons for this is, most of them are heavy pieces and not fit to be worn except at important events. For all those who have heavy Indian jewellery lying in their safes, here are a few tips to recycle wedding jewellery and wear them again and again.

Wear your jewellery in a new way

A heavy choker which was a part of one's wedding jewellery can also be worn in other ways. One can wrap it around their wrist and attach it together. This will make it look like a chunky bangle. It can be worn with any western gown too along with ethnic wears making it look like a statement piece.

Pendants as hair accessory

This wedding jewellery is one of the most versatile and can be used in a number of ways. Necklace chains with detachable pendants are perfect for this. The pendants can be detached and added a piece of hair ornament in hair buns or braids. They can also be turned into brooches and worn with ethnic wears. Consequently, heavy brooches can also be changed into hair ornaments.

Gem necklace into little pieces

While Indian jewellery is usually quite heavy, one can turn the heavy Kundan or Polki sets into new pieces of smaller jewellery. One can go to their jeweller and ask them to detach the stones and gems from the wedding jewellery and construct new jewellery which can be statement pieces or a dainty set. Adding pearl drops to them will also give it a chic look.

