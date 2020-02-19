Sheer Dress: A Quick Guide On How To Layer Them To Be Summer Ready

Since summer is approaching, a lot of celebs are opting for sheer outfits while stepping out. Be it on the red carpet, or a date night one can wear the sheer dress outfits for any occasion. Celebrities like Sonam Kapoor and Alaya F have been donning the sheer dresses bringing back the style in fashion. And looking at their sheer outfits, it would be safe to say that sheer dresses don't just add glam to one's look but are also equally comfortable. Here’s taking a look at how to style sheer dresses right.

Keep it simple yet classy

This is one of the simplest ways to style your sheer dress. You can opt for a casual and easy-to-wear T-shirt and jeans to make an average look and then opt for a loose sheer dress to complete the look making it stylish and classy.

Lace-up your sheer dress

Another way to style your sheer dress is to add a lacy material under the dress making it look like a two-piece. And you can complete this look by wearing strappy heels which will make your overall look even grand. You can opt for this outfit on a date night.

Formal sheer dress

The third way to style your sheer dress is to wear bare minimum clothing underneath. You can opt for an undergarment with matching or neon colours. You can wear this outfit for a party and make a stylish appearance.

Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram, Priyanka Chopra Instagram, Ami Patel Instagram