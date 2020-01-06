Top Nail Salons In Mumbai For Nail Enhancement, Gel Nails, And More

When it comes to beauty and salons the city of Mumbai is filled with plenty of them. One may live in South Mumbai or the suburbs but one can avail the best of salons for various services all across the city. When it comes to beauty, the trend of women going to salons has seen a rise in the last few years.

Today more and more women head out to salons to get their waxing, eyebrows, manicure, pedicure, blow drys and endless beauty treatments. Gone are the days when women would get their nails done only during wedding functions. Today women want to get their nails filed, polished and on point at all times. Here are some of the best Nail salons in Mumbai who specialise in nail extensions, gel nails, chrome nails and much more.

Best Nail Salons in Mumbai for Gel nails, Chrome nails & more

1) Tip and Toe

This salon has various branches in the city and the country. This salon specialises in nail enhancement, nail maintenance, hand treatments, nail art, spa rituals, essential and manicure/pedicure.

They take their time to help you cater to your nail requirements. One must try them out when seeking for different nail art. It is one of the best nail salons in Mumbai and in the country.

2) Nail Spa Experience

This is another place one can head to when seeking for some nail help. They have various services. Their gel nails look polished without excess product and give a great shine to the nails.

They also specialise in chrome nails and extensions. They have multiple outlets in the city and are known for their unique nail art.

3) Insane nails/ Nail glitter art studio

This is another place one must head to when seeking for something quirky. They have a variety of nail styles and provide services like gel nails polish, acrylic paint, and nail enhancements.

This is one of the best nail salons in Mumbai to visit. One can even try their unique nail art that can be easily customised.

