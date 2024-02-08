Advertisement

The latest update regarding the controversial victory of Ukrainian-born model, 26-year-old Karolina Shiino, in the Miss Japan beauty pageant in January has left everyone astonished. In a shocking turn of events, Shiino relinquished her title. The model, who can speak impeccable Japanese and has lived in the country since she was five years old, became the first naturalised Japanese citizen to win the pageant. However, she has now stepped down as Miss Japan.

Karolina steps down as Miss Japan

The model of Ukrainian descent gave up her crown after it was reported by a weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun that she was secretly having an affair with a married man. The man, who was having an extramarital affair with Karolina is reportedly a doctor. While the pageant organisers initially backed her, saying she did not know the man was married before getting involved with him, they later stated that Shiino apologised for lying and she'd dated him knowing he was married. The association accepted Shiino’s offer to step down as Miss Japan. The association will not choose a new Miss Japan candidate for the year.

Karolina’s agency cuts ties with her

The agency she was associated with, Free Wave, said in a statement on its website that the doctor initially said he was single, but Shiino continued the relationship even after she came to know that he was married. The agency has accepted Shiino's offer to terminate her contract with it. The model posted on Instagram saying she could not speak the truth because she was confused and scared.

Koarolina’s controversial win

Her victory has met with criticism from the beauty community in Japan, who say that a person with Euro-centric features cannot be crowned “Miss Japan” as she does not truly represent what it looks like to be Japanese. A similar debate was raised nearly 10 years ago when Ariana Miyamoto became the first bi-racial woman to be crowned Miss Japan in 2015. Karolina’s victory drew ire because she has no Japanese parentage, unlike Miyamoto whose mother was Japanese.