English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Ukrainian Model Karolina Shiino Steps Down As Miss Japan After Affair With Married Man Gets Exposed

The model of Ukrainian descent, who is a naturalised Japanese gave up her crown after it was reported that she was having an affair with a married man.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Karolina Shiino steps down as Miss Japan
Karolina Shiino steps down as Miss Japan | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The latest update regarding the controversial victory of Ukrainian-born model, 26-year-old Karolina Shiino, in the Miss Japan beauty pageant in January has left everyone astonished. In a shocking turn of events, Shiino relinquished her title. The model, who can speak impeccable Japanese and has lived in the country since she was five years old, became the first naturalised Japanese citizen to win the pageant. However, she has now stepped down as Miss Japan.

Karolina steps down as Miss Japan

The model of Ukrainian descent gave up her crown after it was reported by a weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun that she was secretly having an affair with a married man. The man, who was having an extramarital affair with Karolina is reportedly a doctor. While the pageant organisers initially backed her, saying she did not know the man was married before getting involved with him, they later stated that Shiino apologised for lying and she'd dated him knowing he was married. The association accepted Shiino’s offer to step down as Miss Japan. The association will not choose a new Miss Japan candidate for the year.

Karolina’s agency cuts ties with her

The agency she was associated with, Free Wave, said in a statement on its website that the doctor initially said he was single, but Shiino continued the relationship even after she came to know that he was married. The agency has accepted Shiino's offer to terminate her contract with it. The model posted on Instagram saying she could not speak the truth because she was confused and scared.

Koarolina’s controversial win

Her victory has met with criticism from the beauty community in Japan, who say that a person with Euro-centric features cannot be crowned “Miss Japan” as she does not truly represent what it looks like to be Japanese. A similar debate was raised nearly 10 years ago when Ariana Miyamoto became the first bi-racial woman to be crowned Miss Japan in 2015. Karolina’s victory drew ire because she has no Japanese parentage, unlike Miyamoto whose mother was Japanese.

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Gears Up For Elections, Nawaz Sharif Set To Be Next Prime Minis

    Videos9 minutes ago

  2. Chelsea wins 3-1 at Aston Villa in FA Cup replay

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. Trent hits 52-week high; analysts forecast 30-31% CAGR growth

    Business News12 minutes ago

  4. North Vs South Faceoff: Kerala to Protest Against Centre Today In Delhi

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Ishan Kishan EVADES Ranji matches! Works out with Pandya brothers

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement