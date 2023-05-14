Uorfi Javed’s Outfit Transformation Gives Major Summer Fashion Goals

Uorfi Javed constantly makes headlines for her unique sense of fashion. The social media star was spotted in Mumbai on Saturday wearing a black jumper with matching shorts as she stepped out from her car.

Later, Uorfi unzipped her ensemble revealing a floral set of a top and a skirt. The actress paired it with a pair of purple heels. For the hairstyle, Uorfi opted for a half-tied bun. See the video here.

Uorfi on her life struggles

Earlier, in an interview with Humans of Bombay, Uorfi narrated the tales of her childhood, family pressures and times when she was not at her best. Uorfi has also shared that there was a time when she wanted to end her life. The social media influencer also revealed that she had an abusive father, who later abandoned her family.

The social media influencer opened up about her life struggles and the reason behind her seemingly bold choices. She confessed that she used to live with her family in Lucknow and her choice of clothes did not go down well with people in the community. She said that she was “stopped from dressing a certain way” and her father would beat her up. "I was mentally and physically abused." Recalling the times she said, "Papa was abusive, he once beat me till I lost consciousness. It made me suicidal." However, she decided to give her life a second chance.

On the work front, Uorfi Javed has worked in various shows. Javed was first seen in television show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania as Avni Pant. Later, she played the role of Chhaya in Star Plus's Chandra Nandini and the show aired from 2016-2017. After which, she was seen in Meri Durga where she portrayed the role of Aarti. Uorfi Javed was last seen in the reality show Spiltsvilla.