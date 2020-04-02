Upper-lip Hair Removal Tips To Try At Home Amidst Lockdown

Getting rid of your body and upper-lip hair in the comforts of the parlour is now unfortunately unthinkable as all of them are now shut down due to the COVID-19 lockdown. In this scenario, it gets very difficult to adapt to the right remedies from home to remove that unwanted body hair or upper-lip hair. However, one need not worry as there are some home remedies that can be used to remove the upper-lip hair amidst this ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Here are some of the home remedies with which you can remove the excess upper-lip hair during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Also Read: These 5 DIY Face Cleansers Will Have Your Skin Glowing In No Time Amidst The Lockdown

Home remedies to get rid of your upper-lip hair during COVID-19 lockdown

A paste of lemon and sugar

A well-mixed paste of sugar and lemon can be used to get rid of your upper-lip hair. Lemon also has many bleaching properties. A combination of one teaspoon of sugar along with two or three tablespoons of lemon can be made into a paste and then can be applied on the upper-lip area for 15 minutes. Needless to say, it is an ideal way to remove the upper-lip hair during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Also Read: Coronavirus Quarantine Makes Celebrities Share Their Skincare Routine With Fans

A paste of turmeric and yogurt

Turmeric and yogurt are a common sight in every Indian home. These ingredients can be used to remove the upper-lip hair during this COVID-19 lockdown phase due to their antiseptic and anti-microbial properties. The ingredients needed to create the paste for your upper-lip area are one teaspoon of gram flour, a slight pinch of turmeric and one teaspoon of yogurt.

Also Read: Korean Skincare Ginseng Can Prove To Be A Boon For Your Skin? Read Details

A paste of milk and turmeric

This combination is also ideal even if you wish to bleach the upper-lip hair using a home remedy during the COVID-19 lockdown phase. One tablespoon of milk along with one teaspoon of turmeric will be enough to create the paste. However, the paste should not be runny and it should be there on your upper-lip area for about 40 to 35 minutes.

Also Read: Vetiver Roots: A Magical Ayurvedic Ingredient To Incorporate In Daily Skincare Regime

Also Read: Malaika Arora Opens Up About Battling Trolls, Says 'I Don’t Care And I Don’t Bother'