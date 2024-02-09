English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

Valentine’s Day 2024: Bring Bollywood Glam To Your Date With These Celeb-Approved Looks

This Valentine's Day, channel your inner celebrity and take inspiration from your favourite Bollywood stars to glam up in style.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Celeb approved looks
Celeb approved looks | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
We are already in the most romantic time of the year - Valentine’s Week. This is the time when you dress up, go on pretty dates, look your best and make your partner and loved ones feel special. Even if you are single, this is the time to embrace self-love and make treat yourself to good food, dressed up in the best of your attires. Channel your inner Bollywood fashionista and take inspiration from these looks donned by them.

Red mini dress

If you want to look fresh and youthful like Alia Bhatt, a mini dress in a darker red hue like vermillion will be perfect for you. Keep your makeup subtle and natural for a perfect Valentine’s Day evening date.

Go Desi

Take inspiration from Vidya Balan who can rock each and every saree and go Desi for your Valentine’s Day date night. Opt for a light fabric, that drapes around your body effortlessly. Tie your hair in a neat bun and put a gajra to add a whimsical touch.

Classic tux

If you want to go the classic way and opt for a timeless outfit, look at how Vicky Kaushal nails it. A tailored blazer with a crisp white shirt and pocket square will do the trick for you. Make sure you match your pants with the blazer to get a well put-together classy look.

Statement dress

Power dressing for a date is the ultimate confident move. Take cues from Deepika and wear a body-hugging dress in a leather or latex material. This is a great option for people who are single this Valentine’s Day and want to take themselves out to celebrate self-love.

All black charm

Charm your date with an all-black kurta or sherwani, depending upon the ambiance and vibe of the date night. Take hints from Ranveer and opt for a sleek black kurta and neatly gelled hair.

Pink dreams

If you want to do something different and move away from the monotony of red, go for a hot pink dress like Kareena. A co-ord set for every occasion, dress up in this breezy look if you are going on a date with a more relaxed vibe.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

