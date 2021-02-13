Valentine's Day 2021: Date Outfit Ideas From Television Stars To Look Your Best

Valentine's Day 2021 is around the corner and everyone is gearing up to celebrate the season of love. While the entire Valentine's week may be all about gifts, chocolates, teddys, and tokens of love showered on dear ones, people also take a lot of time deciding what to wear and look their best for the special occasion. It might get a little taxing to narrow down Valentine's Day outfits, so here are last-minute date ideas from popular television celebrities that can be referred to for what to wear on the big night.

Also Read | Valentine's Day 2021: Everything You Need To Know About The Day's History & Significance

Valentine's Day outfits inspired by television celebrities

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes is one of the first names that come to our minds when we think about fashion and chic outfits. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi star posts several casual as well as classy looks on Instagram frequently and aces her makeups that she even shares tutorials for. One of Erica's looks that might be the perfect Valentine's Day 2021 is pairing a black crop top with a pair of black pants. The television star kept her look elegant yet chic and tied her hair in a top knot to complete her outfit. She added black stilettos to get the whole outfit together and give a classy look.

Also Read | Valentine's Day 2021: Upcoming Movies And Series To Add To Your Watchlist

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma's photos never fail to impress her fans and followers and the Jamai Raja actor always puts her best fashion foot forward. Her stunning and sexy looks go viral on social media in no time and she pulls them off really well too. One of Nia's outfits that would be perfect for a date night is a collared shirt, paired with a short skirt. The star managed to look cute yet sexy in this outfit as she donned a sky blue shirt and dark blue skirt. Nia made a half-bun and curled the other half of her hair and completed her look with a nude make-up look.

Also Read | Kiss Day 2021 - Celebrate This Day With Kiss Day Images, Wishes And Messages

Mouni Roy

A perfect color to wear on Valentine's Day would be pink, as it depicts love. Taking cues from Naagin actor Mouni Roy, one can opt to look perfectly chic and sexy in a mono-colored crop top and pants paired with a full-length shrug. This look of Mouni's completely gives out Valentine's Day vibes and would look chic on every body type.

Also Read | Ananya Panday Asks Fans How Single They Are This Valentine's Day; Gets Hilarious Responses

Hina Khan

Another celebrity to look up to for her fashion game is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star, Hina Khan. The actor pulls off Indian as well as western wear with ease and posts several looks on social media, that can be taken inspiration from for an upcoming date night. Hina recently shared a series of pictures where she donned a red-colored outfit, consisting of a red sweater and red fur jacket. She tied her hair loosely in a bun and applied dark maroon lipstick to complete the look. This outfit of hers can be the perfect Valentine's Day look as it is completely red in color and can be worn without having to worry about the cold weather in this season.

Here are some other celebrity looks to take inspiration from, for Valentine's Day 2021 outfits!

Image Credits: Mouni Roy and Erica Fernandes' Official Instagram Accounts