Victorian Fashion: Outfits From The Iconic Era That Made A Comeback

Victorian-era fashion refers to the apparels where a lot of corsets, lace, bustles were used. It was one of the iconic eras with regards to fashion as many of the Victorian and Edwardian apparel have come back to life from time to time. Here are a few styles from the same era which have made a comeback now. Take a look.

Victorian fashion dresses that have made a comeback in 2020

1) Bell Sleeves

According to the dustyoldthing.com, the Bell sleeves have been in and out of fashion during certain periods of time. While it was a quite common thing to sport during the 1800s, it again saw a trend in late 1960 as well. In current times, we can see many people from all over the world sporting the same style of clothing.

2) Victorian Boots

Victorian Boots have always been in fashion, especially during the winters. In many countries of the world, many people have sported the design of the Victorian boot for many years. They resemble the boots where the design consist of pointy toes or the sides are buttoned up. The boots of this kind were worn from the mid-1800s as well, and it saw a rise in trend in the 1920s as well.

3) Tiered Sleeves

The tiered sleeves or layered sleeves were highly in fashion during the late Victorian era. Even though the design is not as prominent as it was in the 19th century, it still remains a favourite of many fashion enthusiasts. The modern Victorian fashion uses the lighter fabric of clothes and combines it with the tiered sleeves design to give the overall look a sleeker.

4) Capes

Capes are not only related to the superheroes but it has been a part of fashion much before the superheroes started wearing it. The Capes are believed to be fashion apparel from the 1800s and are used to wear in cold weather. Nowadays many new styles have come up which combine the cape design with the overcoat designs. The cape designs are used not only for women but also in men fashion too.

5) High Necklines

Apparels with high necklines have been in fashion in the Victorian period. Even though the low neckline has been more in trend as compared to the high neckline, the high neckline has always been connected to the royals. Most royal clothing has a high neckline which resonates with the Victorian era. However, currently, high neck designs are now seen in many apparels including blouses or T-shirts or dresses.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock