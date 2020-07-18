Supermodels Quiz: Can You Identify These Superstars/supermodels From Their Runway Days?

In the age of social media, the interaction between celebrities and fans have increased. It is often seen that celebrities post their throwback pictures and give a treat to their fans by reminding them of their work or appearances at the beginning of their careers. We have combined a list of celebrities and have brought a quiz for you to see if you can guess and identify these superstars and supermodels from their runway days.

Identify these superstars/supermodels from their runway days

An actor and model who has worked Hindi, Malayalam, Punjabi and Telugu films. He shall turn 36 on July 19 2020. He is known for his movie DriveI which starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Check out his picture below.

Milind Soman Ajay Devgn John Abraham Vikramjit Virk

Answer: Vikramjit Virk

A supermodel who has reportedly worked in Hindi, Marathi, English, Japanese, Tamil and Swedish languages. He has not only completed but has also won the Ironman Triathlon among 2000 participants. Reportedly, he was the first male Indian to have done a naked photoshoot.

Milind Soman Ajay Devgn John Abraham Salman Khan

Answer: 1 Milind Soman

She has won the Femina Miss India pageant in 1992. Has appeared in Katrina Kaif’s debut film, Boom. She now lives in Italy with her husband.

Madhu Sapre Lisa Ray Sushmita Sen Lara Datta

Answer: Madhu Sapre

Known for his fitness, physique and charming looks. This actor has his own production house which has produced several non-commercial films. Moreover, he is also known to have introduced to Bollywood an actor who has now become a lead actor in many films.

Milind Soman Ajay Devgn John Abraham Salman Khan

Answer: John Abraham

She is an Indain-Canadian actor, author, model, philanthropist and television actor. She has been featured in popular music video Afreen Afreen. She has bravely fought cancer and is now a mother of two.

Madhu Sapre Lisa Ray Sushmita Sen Lara Datta

Answer: Lisa Ray

She wanted to pursue a career in medicine. She became the 1st Indian actor to be a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival in the year 2003. She has won a beauty pageant as well as Padma Shri award.

Priyanka Chopra Sushmita Sen Dia Mirza Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Answer: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

All images taken from various fan pages on Instagram of the mentioned actors and supermodels

Promo Image credits: Vikramjeet Virk Instagram and Lisa Ray Instagram