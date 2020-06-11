Anna Wintour Issues An Apology For Race-related Mistakes At Vogue

With the Black Lives Matter protests receiving more support every day, things have started to change all over the world. It was reported that on Wednesday, Vogue editor and fashion influencer, Anna Wintour, apologized for race-related mistakes that happened in the past by sending an internal email. In the email, she also addressed things with regards to developing the conditions in her company in her e-mail.

Read Also | TikTok's Vogue Challenge Explained; Learn How To Do This New Challenge

Vogue editor Anna Wintour apologizes

Reportedly, in the internal mail, Anna Wintour expressed how Vogue has not given space to Black writers, editors, photographers, designers and other creators. She also spoke about the mistakes being made in publishing the content. After which she took full responsibility for the mistakes that have happened.

Read Also | Prabhas' Outfits That Men In Vogue Can Take Some Inspiration From | See Pics Here

Apart from being editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour is also the artistic director and global content advisor for Condé Nast. Condé Nast is under criticism for several issues related to racial-insensitivity. Earlier this week, it was reported that the editor-in-chief, Adam Rapoport, was forced to leave his post after old photos of him dressed in brownface circulated on social media. The publishers also issued an apology online and promised to do better in the future.

After this happened, on the same day, Harper’s Bazaar appointed Samira Nasr as the editor in chief of the U.S. edition of Harper’s Bazaar. It was reported that she is the first person of African American descent to hold that position in the companies 153-year long history.

Read Also | Furry Boots To Shutter Shades, Fashion Items That Are Not In Vogue Anymore

Anna Wintour also expressed how she wants to acknowledge feelings and express her empathy towards those who are facing sadness, hurt, and anger as they became victims of wrong things. She also added how black people in her team are feeling and expressed that it is long overdue and something has to be done about the situation.

Read Also | COVID-19 Crises: Vogue Italia Cover Goes Blank, Signifies Hope For New Story To Unfold

Anna Wintour also spoke about the offensive content but did not specify what content was offensive. She also did not speak about the steps that will be taken to rectify the hiring process and how she will bring a creative approach to it. But she promised that she is working on changing things at the corporate level.

She also mentioned that work towards supporting organizations is really happening. She also added that the actions planned will be announced as soon as possible. Wintour also said that her staff includes too few black employees and the added that it is not enough to say and that she will better job to value black people's voices and responses more differently as the company moves forward.

