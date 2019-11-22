Ways To Lose Belly Fat: Follow These Lifestyle Changes To Reduce Belly Fat

Belly fat also known as visceral fat is a major risk factor for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other conditions. Belly fat shares space with organs like stomach, liver, intestines and kidneys. Here are a few ideas which can help you reduce that belly fat.

Lifestyle and Diet change:

Include more protein in your diet. Add foods like whole eggs, fish, seafood, legumes, nuts, meat and dairy products in your daily meals. Avoid sugar and aerated drinks. Cut carbs from your diet. When it comes to portion size, make sure it is as much as the size of your palm. Eat on time and make sure your breakfast is heavy and dinner is very light.

Drink more water

Consistently drinking water throughout the day is also important. Drinking water leads to more active metabolism. It also helps your body flush out toxins improving overall health. Drink fresh fruit juices, coconut water and keep yourself hydrated.

Exercise:

There is no substitute for exercise when it comes to losing belly fat. The best way to tackle belly fat is by doing crunches. Crunches have various variations. Start with basic crunches and then move on to side crunches, reverse crunches, vertical leg crunch, bicycle crunches and Russian twists. You can also do cardio as it helps burn calories and unwanted fat. Brisk walking for one hour daily will also help in the long run to achieve overall fitness.

Limit alcohol intake

Alcohol intake is associated with bigger bellies because when you drink alcohol the liver burns alcohol instead of fat. Excess alcohol also means excess calories. Not to forget, the food that gets consumed with the alcohol also adds to the calorie count and aids to the belly fat. It is advisable to limit alcohol intake if you can't stop it entirely.

The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.