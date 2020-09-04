What Is Oil Pulling? Know Various Benefits Of This Ancient Technique

The graph of coronavirus infection is not going to tame down soon. So, there are only a few things available for everyone for protecting ourselves against the novel coronavirus. And those including social distancing, maintaining proper hand hygiene, and wearing face masks. However, some experts also believe that maintaining a strong immune system can also reduce the risk of this contagious COVID-19 infection. In a recently released advisory, the Ministry of AYUSH has shared some self-care guidelines to boost immunity. One of them is oil pulling. Keep reading to know more about what is oil pulling and its various benefits.
Oil Pulling is an ayurvedic technique which is a detoxification therapy. The treatment involves swishing cold-pressed oil on an empty stomach early in the morning. As per the advisory, this is an ancient Indian practice followed by celebrities across the globe, from Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty to Gwyneth Paltrow.
According to Cureveda, a lot of diseases in the body start from the bacteria in the mouth. However, these nasty bacteria are oil-soluble, and hence oil treatment is a safe method to remove them effectively. As stated in the advisory, sparkle’s carefully formulated coconut oil is bursting with coco-nutty goodness topped off with minty-fresh essential oils.
The oil is designed to give brighter pearly whites and a detoxified mouth and body. Also, sparkle makes oil pulling enjoyable, easy, and convenient. The ancient Indian remedy of oil-pulling helps get rid of bacteria and toxins and build the body’s natural defence system.
Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
