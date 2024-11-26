Published 18:32 IST, November 26th 2024
What's The Right Way To Pull Of A Co-Ord Set This Winter?
Looking somewhere between comfort, and finesse, co-ord sets are your best bets. Now, let's make it easier for you by helping you pick between prints or solids?
Co-ord sets have won hearts as it suits fashion sensibilities ranging from ethnic, western, and fusion styles. Meanwhile, the quickest way of nailing a debonair look is by donning a co-ord set, that helps look you in sync with the fashion world regardless of the fleeting trends on social media. Looking to step out in your best this winter, check-out the hassle-free way to go about it
Prints for every occasion
Prints allows you make waves on every occasion, whether it's a Bohemian look or calls for stricter sensibilities. From an open-air event, where prints are known to thrive, or high-society gala where large, fluid patterns stand out, prints have got your back. What truly complements a party co-ord set are neutral accessories such as metallic jewellery to a plain bag.
Simple co-ord sets are always stylish, whereas print co-ords have an unmistakable charm. If you've made sure they are customised to fit, co-ord sets look apt for dinner dates. Fabrics that work well are Liva. linen and silk. What these cloth choices are capable of accomplishing is an added layer of finese to simple colours.
Prints over solids?
Based on the style you have in mind, and what the occasion demands, you can make an informed decision whether solids or casual.
Depending on the style you are aiming to achieve and the occasion, you will either choose prints or solids. Prints are best for casual, fun affairs and when you want to make a statement. Solids are for formal events or formal professional settings for an elegant, versatile look.
