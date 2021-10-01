Who Is Harnaaz Sandhu? Miss Universe India 2021 Winner; All You Need To Know

Chandigarh's Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned the Miss Universe India 2021 on Thursday. Harnaaz now holds the prestigious title once honoured by Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon. Jaipur’s Sonal Kukreja was handed the 1st Runner up trophy and Pune's Ritika Khatnani was crowned the Miss Diva Supranational 2022. The diva title was handed out at a star-studded event that featured popular names from the fashion industry and Bollywood including Kriti Sanon and Malaika Arora, who graced the floor with a performance.

Harnaaz Sandhu has now become the new Miss Universe India 2021. Making the big announcement, the LIVA Miss Diva organisation took to their Instagram handle and shared pictures of Harnaaz’s crowning ceremony. “Universe- here she comes! She’s has conquered our stage and taken over our hearts with her magnetism, charm, endurance and beauty! We’re so proud and can’t wait to see her on the Miss Universe stage! Please give it up for LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu!” the post caption read.

The diva will represent India at the 70th edition of the Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel. The event is scheduled for December 2021. Meanwhile, the Grand Finale episode of LIVA Miss Diva 2021 airs on Saturday, October 16 at 7 pm on MTV.

Who is Harnaaz Sandhu?

Harnaaz Sandhu is the newest holder of the Miss Universe India 2021 title. The 21 years old beauty pageant winner also holds multiple pageant titles to her name and have starred in Punjabi films like Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange. Hailing from Chandigarh, the diva attended School and College in Chandigarh.

As revealed by herself in various events and Instagram posts, Harnaaz enjoys acting, singing, dancing, yoga, swimming, horse riding and cooking. Before being titled Miss Universe India 2021, she was the Times fresh face Miss Chandigarh 2017. She won the title for Miss Max Emerging Star India in 2018 and later became Femina Miss India Punjab 2019. However, she fell short of landing the Femina Miss India 2019 by 11 spots. Harnaaz became India’s Miss Universe 2021 candidate after representing Chandigarh at Miss Diva 2021 in Mumbai on September 30, 2021, and won.

