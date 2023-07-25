Who Is Kitty Black Perkins? The Mind Behind The First Black Barbie

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is currently storming the global box office with a collection of over $300 million in its first weekend. The Barbie fever coupled with Gerwig's strong social message nestled in the film has turned the spotlight on a milestone development in Mattel's journey of developing the iconic doll brand. The milestone in question is Black Barbie.

Who is Kitty Black Perkins?

Kitty Black Perkins is a trailblazer in her own right with her work and achievements re-entering the spotlight owing to the immense chatter around Barbie, the film. Black-Perkins was the first Chief Designer of Fashions and Doll Concepts for Barbie, having held that position for 25 years. She is the brain behind the 'First Black Barbie' which was launched between 1979-1980. What was unique about Black Barbie was that she was not a friend to Barbie, but was herself the African-American version of the iconic doll.

Kitty Black Perkins, who arguably brought in a watershed moment in Mattel's Barbie journey, had herself not owned the doll till she decided to buy one in order to prepare for her job interview with Mattel. She became the principle designer for Barbie in 1978. Black-Perkins has also been awarded the DOTY (Doll of the Year) award, the highest honour one could be bestowed with as part of the doll industry.

Issa Rae stars in Barbie

Margot Robbie's 'stereotypical Barbie' is surrounded by a slew of Barbies who have different achievements and identities to boast of. Among them is Issa Rae, who plays 'President Barbie', a rather powerful title. Greta Gerwig's Barbie is currently running in theatres.