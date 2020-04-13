Why Clothes Smell Even After They Are Washed? Read To Know The Reasons

Many people use laundry sanitisers and scent to eradicate the unwanted smell that arises out of the washed clothes. But many wonder the reason for the unwanted odour of clothes after washing them. It is very crucial to know the reason behind the smell so that one can fix the problem without much hassle. Read on to know all the reasons in detail here so that you understand how to get rid of smelly clothes:

Check if you are overloading the laundry machine

Even if one owns a laundry machine with large capacity, it is advised to not overload it. Overloading leads to improper washing of clothes. That further leads to odour bacteria staying back on the clothes.

Leaving wet clothes in bucket for longer hours

People who have busy schedules and work late hours mostly prefer washing clothes in bulk. So they heap clothes and wash them in bulk but that leads to the clothes sitting in the tub for longer hours. That makes the clothes smelly.

Not cleaning the door belt rim

Many may be cleaning the laundry machine on a regular basis, however, not indulging in deep cleaning can result in smelly clothes. There are higher chances that people forget to clean the door belt rim and it has chances of mould settling in and that further spreads the smell. So cleaning the mould off will give good results.

Sweaty clothes

It is often advised to wash regular clothes and gym outfits separately. The sweaty outfits can spread bad odour from bacteria. This smell is also hard to get rid of.

Elastic items

Elastics are known to emit some gases as they undergo a process and can be the major culprit behind smelly clothes. The waistband of clothes, especially undergarments, can be the major reason. So washing them separately can prove beneficial.

