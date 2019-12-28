Winter Outfits | Best Markets In Bengaluru To Shop Stylish Attire And Up Your Style Game

Bengaluru is known for its weather and working population. Here you can find the perfect mix of migrating millennials as well as the natives. The amazing weather here in the capital of Karnataka invites the discovery of must-visit shopping markets and also what one should wear here during the winters. Let us take a look at some of the popular markets and its specialties during winters.

Commercial Street

Commercial Street will offer cheap, medium as well as high range clothes. It is a must-visit for winter shopping enthusiasts. Suggestively, you can find basics for winter here. Start by the first step to winter wear with getting the basics right. One should also try the Asiatic Arts and Crafts for gifts purposes for your peers for New Year's Eve.

Chickpet

Find the perfect pair of inner and outerwear in Chickpet for winter. Popular for its sarees, this old market houses several stores of silk variants of sarees and also some branded clothing shops. It is the best of both worlds for those want to find trousers as well as sarees for the winter.

Brigade Road

Find the perfect T-shirt to layer with your trousers, Brigade Road is a mix of branded as well as cheap stall clothing. For the winter season, you can pair your outfit with jackets from one of the showrooms here. Located between MG Road and Residency road, this market also houses one of the oldest book stores in Bengaluru. Find a good read while you shop!

Dubai Plaza

To top the outfit, one can visit Dubai Plaza to purchase accessories and cosmetic products. Here one can find attractive scarves, gadgets and other electronic items. According to several reports, Dubai Plaza is a budget shopping destination. Style your complete outfit with the products from Dubai Plaza.

Majestic Market and National Market

One can find different range of products here — from garments to electronic items. It is suggested to take any local friend with you so that you buy a good deal. There are Chinese, Burma and Hongkong products in these markets as well. Also, shop for good deals on pants and jackets for the winter.

