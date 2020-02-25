Workwear Fashion Tip 101: 5 Popular Colours To Style The Work Outfit Right

In a corporative field, it is important to stick to the right clothing, because, while creating an impression, clothing is the last thing one would want to go wrong. Work outfit is an essential part of daily lives. Whether in a hurry or organised with lots of planning, it is important to choose the right colour before choosing the right outfit. Here are a few colours that can go well in the workplace.

Green

The colour is considered to be fresh and friendly. It associates with the money and also with the sign of the green traffic signal which is both good subjects in association with the workplace. It does not irritate the eyes and also good for people who sit in front of the screen for a long time. For example, Sonam Kapoor, here, wore a simple green pantsuit that made her look more formal and chic.

Blue

This is the colour of truth and wisdom. It also has a calming effect and is linked to intellect. It is one of the most stable colours. So if you have a volatile or drama-filled workplace, blue is a great colour to wear to counteract the tension.

Grey

Grey signifies authority and analytical capability. It is one of the most suited colours in the workplace as it is very soothing to the eyes. It goes well with the aspects of professionalism. You can either pair a grey skirt with a shirt or opt for a grey blazer.

Brown

Brown is considered a stable colour. The colour brown can be worn by anybody. From pulling off a brown pantsuit to carrying a brown bag, you can totally ace your workwear right.

Purple

Purple is the colour you can use for accents. It is considered a colour of royalty and luxury, therefore pairing a purple scarf or bag with your outfit would make it more balanced and complete.

