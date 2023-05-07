World Laughter Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And Hilarious Jokes To Share

World Laughter Day 2023 is celebrated on May 7. The day is observed on the first Sunday of May every year. World Laughter Day is aimed at raising awareness about the importance of laughter and the various health benefits that come with being happy.

World Laughter Day 2023: History of the occasion

World Laughter Day first came into existence in 1988. Dr Madan Kataria, the founder of the Laughter Yoga movement started celebrating the day worldwide. The first World Laughter Day was celebrated on May 10 in Mumbai. Dr Madan emphasised that having happy facial expressions have a positive impact on one’s overall health.

World Laughter Day 2023: Significance of the occasion

It is believed that laughter is the best medicine and so World Laughter Day holds great significance. The day promotes friendship and brotherhood through laughter. The day also emphasises upon staying happy and filling the mind with positive thoughts that help increase productivity and also is a proven to keep ill health at bay.

World Laughter Day 2023: Jokes to share

World Laughter Day 2023 is the perfect day to share funny jokes and hilarious anecdotes with friends and family. Celebrate the Sunday by engaging in fun banter and having a good laugh. On the occassion of World Laughter Day 2023, take a look at some of the jokes and wishes you can share with your loved ones.

-- What falls, but never needs a bandage? The rain.

-- My uncle named his dogs Timex and Rolex. They're his watch dogs.

-- Why do oranges wear sunscreen? So they don't peel.

-- Sam asked his teacher if she is going to scold him for doing nothing and she said - 'No'. Sam was saved because he did nothing in his homework.

-- Just wanted to remind you to stand in front of the mirror and laugh because you make an awesome joke. Happy World Laughter Day.

-- There is no problem when you see a cockroach in your pizza. What’s a problem is seeing just half of it.