India is the country of festivals. From January to December, we keep on celebrating one or the other festival, with equal zest and enthusiasm. It doesn’t matter if it is Dussehra or Eid, Christmas or Lohri, we believe that the celebrations must go on. India will celebrate some significant festivals and events during this April, which will give all of us the perfect opportunity to celebrate with our friends, family and loved ones. Let's have a look at the list of festivals in April as we step into the beginning of summer.

Attuvela Mahotsavam

Attuvela Mahotsavam, a water carnival in Kerala, will be celebrated on April 9. On this day, canoes carry temple replicas and wade through the waters up to the temple premises. Elephants are the centre of attraction in this festival.

Eid ul-Fitr

Depending on the sighting of the moon, Eid is tentatively going to be celebrated on 11th April. This festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims all over the world fast from sunrise to sunset.

Eid ul-Fitr | Image: Unsplash

Baisakhi

Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 13 and the Sikh community celebrates this harvest festival with great fervour in various North Indian states.From delicious foods to dance performances including folk art forms like bhangra and gidda, Baisakhi is a beautiful celebration.

Tamil New Year

Tamil New Year will be celebrated on April 14 and is commonly known as the Puthandu. In Tamil Nadu, people decorate their houses with kolams made with powdered rice. They also enjoy home-made traditional delicacies starting from pachadi to payasam.

Poila Baisakh

Poila Baisakh will be celebrated on April 15 and marks the first day of the Bengali calendar. It is celebrated as the Bengali New Year and people enjoy traditional feasts like payesh, mangsho and other delicacies. It is also considered auspicious to wear new clothes to mark the beginning of the year.

Poila Baisakh food | Image: Unsplash

Ram Navami

Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 17 that marks the birth of Lord Rama. This festival is celebrated all over India. The day is marked with celebrations, performances of rituals and musical items.It is celebrated on the 9th day of Chaitra Navratri, when many people fast for 9 days.