10 Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2021 Wishes In Hindi To Share With Friends & Family

Rabindranath Tagore, also known as Bhanu Singha Thakur, was born on May 7. He was a polymath, poet, musician, artist, and Ayurveda researcher from the Indian subcontinent, and he is one of the most well-known personalities of his time. He is well-known for writing a beautiful and diverse selection of songs and poetry, in addition to his extensive collection of stories.

Tagore's songs and poems are widely used in the film industry even today. Tagore wrote the country's National Anthem Jana Gana Mana in addition to a series of songs like Ekla Chalo Re. Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, also known as Rabindra Jayanti, is a cultural event commemorating the luminary Tagore. On the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary, here are some Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti wishes in Hindi to send to your friends and relatives.

Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2021 wishes in Hindi

उनके जैसा दोबारा फिर कोई ‘और’ ना हुआ,

बहुतों ने लिखा लेकिन कोई ‘टैगोर’ ना हुआ।

Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

ऊंचे तक पहुंचें, सितारों के लिए आप में छिपा हुआ है।

गहरे सपने, हर सपने के लिए, लक्ष्य से पहले

हैप्पी रवींद्रनाथ टैगोर जयंती

मंदिर की संततिसी से बाहर भागकर बच्चे धुल में बैठते हैं,

भगवान उन्हें खेलता देख पुजारी को भी भूल जाते हैं।

कुछ पत्थर में फूल खिल जाते है, कुछ अनजाने भी अपने बन जाते है

इस कातिल दुनिया में कुछ लाश को कफ़न भी नसीब नहीं होते

तो कुछ लाश पर ताजमहल बन जाते है

सिर्फ तर्क करने वाला दिमाग एक ऐसे चाक़ू की तरह है

जिसमे सिर्फ ब्लेड है। यह इसका प्रयोग करने वाले के हाथ से खून निकाल देता है।

रबीन्द्रनाथ टैगोर जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाये

बर्तन में रखा पानी चमकता है, समुन्द्र का पानी अस्पष्ट होता है

लघु सत्य स्पष्ट शब्दों से बताया जा सकता है, महान सत्य मौन रहता है

सीढिया उन्हें मुबारक हो, जिस छत तक जाना है,

मेरी मंजिल तो आसमान है, रास्ता मुझे खुद बनाना है।”

कुए का पानी सब फसलो को एक समान मिलता है

लेकिन फिर भी करेला कड़वा बेर मीठा और ईमली खट्टी होती है

यह दोष पानी का नहीं है बीज का है

वैसे ही भगवान सबके लिए एक समान है लेकिन दोष कर्मो का है

यदि आप रोते हो क्योंकि सूरज आपके जीवन से बाहर चला गया है

और आपके आँसू आपको सितारों को देखने के लिए रोकेंगे।

रबीन्द्रनाथ टैगोर जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाये

किसी बच्चे की शिक्षा अपने ज्ञान तक सीमित मत रखिये,

क्योंकि वह किसी और समय में पैदा हुआ है।

