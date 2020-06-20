Father’s Day Video Status: 11 Videos To Upload On WhatsApp And Share With Your Father

Father’s Day is celebrated worldwide to honour fatherhood and paternal bonds. On Father’s Day, children celebrate the contribution that fathers and father figures make to the lives of their children. Father’s day is celebrated on a variety of dates worldwide but many countries observe this day on the third Sunday in June.

Father’s Day 2020 will be celebrated on June 21. To remind your father how special they are to you, you can upload these video status for Father’s Day 2020. Here are some video statuses that you could upload on Whatsapp status, Facebook status, and any other messenger.

GIFs are a common way to wish someone or express your emotions for someone. GIFs are always trending as they are able to convey much more than just words. Here are some GIFs for you to use to wish your father on Father's day 2020.

Father's Day 2020: Significance, History and fun facts

Father’s Day is celebrated to honour fathers and celebrate fatherhood as well as the bonding of a father with his children. In the year 1910, The Washington YMCA, USA founded Father’s Day. The day was officially celebrated on June 19 for the first time ever in the year 1910.

However, over the years, people started celebrating Father’s Day on the third Sunday that falls in the month of June. Reportedly, the rose was selected as the official flower for the day. It was said that a red rose would signify a loving father and a white rose would represent a deceased father.

According to various media portals, Father's Day was celebrated after people in several countries found out that there is a special day to honour mothers. The kids raised by single fathers requested pastors to declare one day in honour of fathers from all over the world. Hence, Father's Day came into existence.

On another note, the most popular gift for Father’s Day is a tie. Around 75% of people intend to celebrate Father’s Day this year. As per hallmark, Father’s Day is the fourth-largest card-sending occasion and over 72 million cards are exchanged on Father’s Day.

