15 Ram Navami Wishes, Quotes, Status To Send Your Family Members & Friends

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, people send their friends and family Ram Navami quotes, Ram Navami status, and happy Ram Navami wishes. Ram Navami is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama. Here are some Ram Navami wishes, quotes and Happy Ram Navami status to send your friends and family, read on.

Ram Navami wishes, quotes and status

Bajre ki roti, aam ka achar,

Suraj ki kirne, khushiyo ki bahar,

Chanda ki chandni, apno ka pyar,

Mubarak ho aapko Ram Navami ka tyohar.

Sita Maa ka dhairya, Lakshmana ji ka tej aur Bharat ji ka tyaag Hum sabko jeevan ki seekh deta rahey Happy Ramnavmi.

Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Rama. Happy Ram Navami!

May the divine grace of Lord Ram always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Ram Navami.

May Lord Ram Shower his blessings on you and your Family I wish joy, harmony and prosperity on Ram Navmi for you and your family.

Rama for you should mean the path he trod, The ideal he held aloft, And the ordinance he lay down, They are eternal and timeless. Happy Ram Navami!

May You Be Blessed With All the Happiness You Desire and Deserve. Happy Ram Navami!

Ram Navami Wishes and Blessings to You and Your Family. May Lord Ram Bless You All With Good Health May Lord Ram Bless You With Peace and Virtue on Ram Navami and Always… Happy Ram Navami!

With gleam of diyas and the echo of the chants, May happiness and contentment fill your life. Wishing you a Happy Ram Navami!

May this auspicious occasion of Ram Navami bring lot of positivity, peace and harmony in your life. Happy Ram Navami.

Rama for you should mean the path he trod, the ideal he left aloft, And the ordinance he lay down, They are eternal and timeless.

On this holy occasion of Rama Navami, I am wishing that blessings of Shri Rama be with you. Your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami.

Ram jinka naam hai, Ayodhya jinka dhaam hai, Aise Raghunandan ko, humara pranam hai, Aapko aur aapke parivar ko Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkaamnaayein.

May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami.

May this auspicious occassion of Ram Navami bring lot of positivity, peace and harmony in your life. Happy Ram Navami.

Image credits: Pavan Kumaar Unsplash